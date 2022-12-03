Unbeaten WBO #12 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) scored a spectacular second round TKO against Adrian Luna (24-9-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona. Pacheco dropped Luna twice in round two, prompting Luna’s corner to request a stoppage. Time was 2:08. Pacheco retained his WBC USNBC title.

In a war, former world champion and WBC #5, WBA #9 ranked flyweight Cristofer Rosales (35-6, 21 KOs) outworked previously unbeaten IBF #3, WBC #11 flyweight Joselito Velazquez (15-1-1, 10 KOs) over ten rounds. Rosales’ experience made the difference en route to a 97-93 3x win.

Unbeaten WBA #5 middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (13-0, 9 KOs) outpointed previously unbeaten Simon Madsen (13-1, 10 KOs) over ten rounds. Pretty one-sided fight. Madsen was deducted a point in round nine for throwing an elbow. Scores were 99-90 3x.

Unbeaten super featherweight Marc Castro (9-0, 6 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over Maickol Lopez (16-4, 8 KOs). Scores were 80-71 3x. Castro forced Lopez to take a knee in round seven.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Anthony Herrera (4-0-1, 3 KOs) halted previously unbeaten Christian Sullivan (8-1, 5 KOs) in round three. Herrera dropped Sullivan in round three and got the stoppage moments later. Time was 1:41.

Female super featherweight Beatriz Ferreira (2-0, 1 KO) scored a second round stoppage against Carisse Brown (7-3, 4 KOs)