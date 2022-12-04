WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar “El Rey” Martinez (18-2, 14 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round majority decision over 2016 Olympian Samuel Carmona (8-0, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Carmona got off to a good start but then hurt his right hand and spent much of the second half of the fight on his bicycle. Martinez stalked but wasn’t particularly effective either. In the end, scores were 114-114, 117-111, 116-112.

Like this: Like Loading...