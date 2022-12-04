WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar “El Rey” Martinez (18-2, 14 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round majority decision over 2016 Olympian Samuel Carmona (8-0, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Carmona got off to a good start but then hurt his right hand and spent much of the second half of the fight on his bicycle. Martinez stalked but wasn’t particularly effective either. In the end, scores were 114-114, 117-111, 116-112.
I thought a draw was better decision.Carmona cost himself a winnable fight and maybe his only world title he only got himself to blame
Cardona robbed!!
Carmona was impressive with the movement and picking his shots but that changed to running and not throwing the right hand. Only a broken hand can explain it, cost himself the fight