Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) won his legendary trilogy against Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs), taking a twelve round majority decision in a clash for the WBC super flyweight title on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Estrada effectively used his mobility and repeatedly connected with combinations early on. The tide started to change midway as Chocolatito picked up the pace. Estrada won the last round to clinch it. Scores were 114-114, 116-112, 115-113.
That was exciting, what a swing in fight action and control. Estrada nearly gave that one away in the last few rounds. I think we need a 4th.
Viva México Ajuuuuaaaa
Chocolatito took too long to get going, looked old first half of the dight and then came to life and nearly pulled it out of the bag. Apparently they are good friends now, must be hard to fight a friend and still try to knock him out
Great fight, great trilogy, bravo to both warriors.