Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) won his legendary trilogy against Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs), taking a twelve round majority decision in a clash for the WBC super flyweight title on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Estrada effectively used his mobility and repeatedly connected with combinations early on. The tide started to change midway as Chocolatito picked up the pace. Estrada won the last round to clinch it. Scores were 114-114, 116-112, 115-113.

