Former NFL star Frank Gore (2-0, 1 KO) scored a first round TKO against Joshua Romero (0-3) in a heavyweight clash on Saturday night at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The former 49er running back connected with some huge shots prompting a referee’s stoppage. The 39-year-old Gore won his pro boxing debut in May after getting his feet wet in an exhibition fight on a Jake Paul undercard last year.

