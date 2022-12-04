Former NFL star Frank Gore (2-0, 1 KO) scored a first round TKO against Joshua Romero (0-3) in a heavyweight clash on Saturday night at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The former 49er running back connected with some huge shots prompting a referee’s stoppage. The 39-year-old Gore won his pro boxing debut in May after getting his feet wet in an exhibition fight on a Jake Paul undercard last year.
This is why boxing is dying, An old former football player and Youtubers get more scribes in the media than honest hard working real fighters, not forgetting better paid.
With a pathetic fighter like Tyson Fury operating as champion, it’s no wonder that these non-fighters, retired NFL football players, YouTubers, and retired NBA basketball players are getting attention. I guess Gore is headed for a match with gimmicky Paul. He fits the profile: black, shorter, a non-fighter, retired, over-the-hell professional athlete, little to no fighting experience, maybe even struggling with CTE and easily prone to concussions. It’s quite pathetic, which is why I have completely turned by attention to the lighter weights.