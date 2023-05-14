WBA super lightweight champion Rolly Romero already knows his likely first WBA title challenger. As part of the sanction of Romero-Barroso, the WBA mandated that the winner must face WBA #2 Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) no later than 120 days after May 13.
Due to the controversial circumstances of Saturday’s fight, it’s possible that Barroso could successfully petition the WBA for an immediate rematch. Barring that, however, it looks like Rolly vs. Davies is in the pipeline.
Rolly must know some people in high places. How these guys with limited amateur pedigree get title fights and or high profile fights with 13 and 14 fights is beyond me.
Yeah Floyd Mayweather is who he knows. Smh
I don’t think the fight with Davies happens. I anticipate Rolly relinquishing the belt. Davies brings nothing to the table.
The back and forth between Davies and Romero before the fight would be epic and I would probably pick Davies to win the fight.
I am mortified. I am outraged. I am pissed off. Tony Weeks needs to be expelled from boxing, arrested, convicted, and sent to prison for no less than 5 years for FRAUD.
Now back to our situation.
This decision needs to be reversed to a No Decision or No Contest. Then, an automatic rematch needs to be implemented. I expect Barroso to win that. Then, we can see Barroso vs Davies.
As for Rolly? No comment.
Lock Up Tony Weeks.
Ban Him For Life.
Even the WWE.
ban tony weeksfrom boxing romero is like a fake boxer tank exposed him the fight should be investigated barreros should be awarded the title this did not help showtime boxing at all i dont even know if a rematch could be sanctioned what a mess maybe they could hold up romeros paycheck barreros is the true champ
Richard Steele…UHM…I meant Tony Weeks could not have made it more obvious. Let me predict his response if and when he has an interview:
Weeks: “My priority as a referee is the safety of the fighters. During the bout Romero was landing hard, damaging blows that I could feel everytime he landed. Barroso was taking serious damage that is missed by anyone who is not in the ring with them. This is a dangerous sport and I believe I made the right call for the safety if the fighters. It might not be popular but Barroso will have an opportunity to fight again.”
Rolly looked like sh%t in that fight…..
Dammmm his next opponent we need Tony Meeks fired 1st.
Tony Weeks should be downgraded after this fiasco, banned to referee meaningful fights and allowed to referee fights from 8 rounds under
Whatever happened to “In order to be the champion, you have to beat the Champion”? Mayweather sets Rolly up to fight for a VACANT title against a 40 year old to assure him a victory. That plan was in jeopardy so Plan B kicked in which was for the referee to step in at the slightest provocation, which I didn’t even see. That was all thanks to the vast influence of Mayweather Promotions. The only way Barrosso was going to win that fight was by KO or an absolutely inarguable lopsided decision. The Money Team is going to have to do a lot of manipulating if they want to keep Romero on top. Under legit circumstances, he doesn’t hold the title long.
Weeks messed this one up bad! Barroso was up. Now we’ll get a rematch no one is really interested in. Lastly Romero got scared by tank and every lefty from here on out will give Rolly problems.