WBA super lightweight champion Rolly Romero already knows his likely first WBA title challenger. As part of the sanction of Romero-Barroso, the WBA mandated that the winner must face WBA #2 Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) no later than 120 days after May 13.

Due to the controversial circumstances of Saturday’s fight, it’s possible that Barroso could successfully petition the WBA for an immediate rematch. Barring that, however, it looks like Rolly vs. Davies is in the pipeline.