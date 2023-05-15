May 15, 2023
Results from Long Island

“Rockin’ Fights” had the sold out Paramount in Huntington, NY, shaking Saturday night as Alex “El Toro” Vargas (13-0, 5 KOs) stopped Mauro “El Rayo” Godoy (37-9-1, 18 KOs). Vargas’ power overwhelmed Godoy, knocking him down in both the second and the fifth round.  Godoy did not come off the stool for the sixth round.

Alo, unbeaten welterweight “The Silent Assassin” Ryan O’Rourke (10-0, 3KOs) stopped Dashaun “Too Sweet” Johns (4-3, 3KOs) in round seven and light heavyweight Harley “Heavy Hands” Burke (8-0, 7 KOs) halted Kam Humphrey (3-2, 2 KOs) after three punishing rounds.

>