May 14, 2023
Boxing News

Romero targets Tank and Kingry

0081 Rolando Romero Vs Ismael Barroso
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“There’s only two fights I want,” said newly crowned WBA super lightweight champion Rolly Romero after claiming the vacant WBA world title on Saturday night in Las Vegas. “There’s the rematch with Tank Davis. But I think there’s a much bigger option. I want to go after Ryan Garcia. We can do it on Showtime PPV.”

As for Saturday’s win against WBA #1 contender Ismael Barroso, Romero stated, “I boxed the entire time. I came in a little cold. I got cracked and I got up like a champion and kept going.”

Regarding the stoppage, Romero said, “I’ll be honest, he’s a warrior and he should have been allowed to continue. He wanted to keep going and I wanted him to keep going as well.”

Barroso: I think it was an injustice

