“I think it was an injustice to stop the fight,” said Ismael Barroso after his controversial stoppage loss to Rolly Romero in a bout for the WBA 140ln title on Saturday night in Las Vegas. “I was landing the better shots. It was a push on the first knockdown. It wasn’t a big blow or anything. The referee just stopped the fight, and he didn’t say anything. You can see it clearly. I’m the one who’s hitting him. There was nothing clear that he hit me with. I don’t understand why they stopped the fight.”

Barroso, a late replacement after Alberto Puello, who previously held the WBA 140-pound title, had been stripped of his title because of a failed VADA test, outlanded Romero, 57-40, and threw 297 punches to 230 for Romero and at the time of the stoppage, he was ahead on all three scorecards: 78-73, 77-74, 76-75.