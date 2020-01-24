WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman defends his titles against unbeaten WBA mandatory challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev on January 30 at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

“Murodjon Akhmadaliev beat my teammate Isaac Zarate so I’m very familiar with him,” said Roman. “I know he’s a strong kid, an aggressive fighter, he’s hungry and he’s going to try to take me out as best he can. He makes a few mistakes, he likes to fight with his hands down, not sure if that’s his style, but those are the flaws I see in him.”

Roman continued. “Akhmadaliev might not have the experience as a pro, but he was a great Olympic amateur who won a bronze medal. At this level, there are no easy fights. His style and my style are going to make for a great bout.”

“It was a great training camp like always,” concluded Roman. “We expect Akhmadaliev to come with his best and we are not taking him lightly. My shoulder injury is behind me and I’m feeling 100%. This is a world championship fight and we are ready to go.”

Roman’s clash with Akhmadaliev is part of a Super Bowl week world championship tripleheader as Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title against Luke Keeler and Tevin Farmer defends his IBF super featherweight title against JoJo Diaz.