The February 1 clash between WBC/WBO junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez and former world champion Viktor “The Iceman” Postol at the Mission Hills Resort in Haikou, Hainan, China, may be postponed due to the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. According to the ESPN website, the network is balking at sending a crew to China and a final decision will be made tomorrow. The Ramirez team is still in the U.S., while the Postol team is already in China. The fight venue is located 1,000 miles south of the city of Wuhan which is under quarantine to stem the spread of the virus.