WBC #15 middleweight Jason “El Animal” Quigley (18-1, 14 KOs) scored a third round TKO over late sub Fernando Marin (16-5-3, 12 KOs) on Thursday night in “The Hangar” at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. Quigley battered Marin in round two and finished him in round three with a straight right that put Marin down and out. Time was 1:47.

Super welterweight Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (14-1, 9 KOs) scored a second round KO over Azael Cosio (21-9-2, 18 KOs). Kerobyan dropped Cosio twice with jabs in round one. Kerobyan teed off on Cosio in round two to get another knockdown prompting a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:07.

Heavyweight Mihai Nistor (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a first round KO over Jaime Solorio (12-4-2, 9 KOs) Nistor dropped Solorio twice in the first round. Time was 2:24.

Other Results:

Gregory Morales KO4 Giovanni Delgado (featherweight)

Eduardo Reyes W4 Daniel Perales (welterweight)