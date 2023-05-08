May 8, 2023
Rolly, Qazaq Style top weekend action

Two separate world title telecasts to look forward to on Saturday:

Showtime: Popular super lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) takes on WBA #1 rated Ismael Barroso for the WBA interim title inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Romero is moving up a division and coming off a loss to Gervonta “Tank” Davis twelve months ago. The 40-year-old Barroso is the mandatory challenger to the WBA 140-pound crown.

The undercard features additional super lightweight action as former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs) faces Omar Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-round clash and Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) faces Kenneth Sims Jr. (19-2, 7 KOs).

* * *

ESPN: Undefeated WBO middleweight champion Janikbek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) will defend his world title against Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

In the co-feature, former two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) will face big-punching Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBO bantamweight title.

Daniels Jr. pursues first title June 10

