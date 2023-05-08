Unbeaten prospect Robert Daniels Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs) will be in his first title fight as a professional on June 10 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The bout will be a part of the WBA’s annual KO for Drugs show. The information was confirmed by Daniels Jr’s advisor Zach Hirsch. Daniels’ opponent will be local Gabriel Omar Diaz (13-5, 5 KOs) who is fresh off of an upset of his previously unbeaten countryman Kevin Brizuela. The 10-round bout will be for the WBA Latin light heavyweight title.

Daniels Jr’s father was former WBA cruiserweight world champion Robert Daniels Sr. The opportunity is now there for Daniels Jr. to move closer to world title contention.

“So excited about this opportunity! One step closer to my dream of being a world champion. Very special feeling being the WBA which my father was their champion as well. I will be ready for this opportunity and make sure I put on a great performance,” stated Daniels Jr.