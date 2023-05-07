By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Hekkie Budler hardly worked up sweat before he knocked out Thailand’s Wichet Sengprakhon in 43 seconds of the first round at the Unisa Conference Centre in Mondeor near Johannesburg on Saturday night. The 34-year-old Budler (49.30kg) came out fast at the opening bell and before the fans had a chance to sum up the boxers, he scored with a left to the body and followed up with a left hook just under the ribs that sent Sengprakhon (49.45kg) down on his side, where he was counted out by referee Meundo Mvandaba.

Budler improved his record to 35-4, 11 KOs, and Sengprakhon’s record dropped to 14-12-1, 7 KOs.

The unused judges were Thabo Spampool, Linda Ncakeni and Jaap van Niewenhuizen.

UNDERCARD

Lightweight Cayden Truter W rsf 2 Sandile Dumisa.

Welterweight – Woman, Hedda Wolmarans W ko 3 Monalisa Simon.

Flyweight – Woman, Simangele Hadebe W 8 Phannaluk Kongsang.

Junior bantamweight – Sikho Nqothole W tko 1 Boonrueang Phayon