Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over game WBO mandatory challenger John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) in front of 55,000 on Saturday night at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Canelo’s pressure backed up Ryder and had him bleeding from the nose and mouth by round three. Canelo dropped Ryder with a left/right in round five. Ryder beat the count and survived the round. The rugged Ryder fought hard the rest of the way and made it to the final bell. Scores were 120-107, 118-109, 118-109.

