Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over game WBO mandatory challenger John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) in front of 55,000 on Saturday night at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Canelo’s pressure backed up Ryder and had him bleeding from the nose and mouth by round three. Canelo dropped Ryder with a left/right in round five. Ryder beat the count and survived the round. The rugged Ryder fought hard the rest of the way and made it to the final bell. Scores were 120-107, 118-109, 118-109.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Garbage. Absolute garbage. From the first fight to the last. Shame on DAZN for charging $ to watch this, and if this is the best Mexico has to offer on their biggest holiday weekend shame on them too. I’m tired of these announcers trying to make a Rocky story out of every hand picked opponent. I’ve seen better matchmaking at a county fair
It’s all about the Benjamin’s….which is why Canyellow will NEVER fight a legitimate fighter that can threaten him one but!
Never fight a legitimate fighter? Your dumb ass must of never seen Canelo fight out of his weight at Light Heavyweight to fight the best there named Bivol. Canelo has been fighting good fighters and winning titles to become undisputed at Super Middleweight the first to do it. GGG, Lara, Liam Smith, Miguel Cotto, Trout, Mosley, Rhodes, Plant, Saunders, Bivol, Mayweather the list goes on. Canelo’s resume is better than everyone at 168 down.
Everyone of those fighters were past their prime, too small or had just come out of a tough fight and not given time to recover when they fought Canyellow, with the exception of Mayweather, who he fought for the money. Mayweather dominated Canyellow for 12 rounds and only managed a split decision, which says it’s all.
wow, NO surprise here. would have been nice to see canelo in a more interesting fight…
It’ll NEVWR happen!
His team, management and him are quite happy fighting tomato cans and making millions.
I was more impressed with Ryder than Canelo. I wonder who Canelo fights next? If it’s Bivol it needs to be at the same weight of 175.
His team will make Bivol a stipulation heavy offer he can’t refuse, in typical corrupt fashion. Those stipulations will favor Canelo of course.
What a warrior John Ryder gave his best Canelo should fight Mexician Monster next
canelo is finished that fight was boring as hell
A combination of two things here: Ryder is one tough sum bitch, and Canelo is slipping! After this performance, Canelo should stay as far away from Bivol as he can.
Ryder came to fight, and he has a big heart
Ryder very tough but limited and had zero power. They fought in a shoebox and Canelo couldn’t stop him. Whether he was disinterested or out of shape I don’t know. I just can’t see him beating Bivol or Benevidez, and I don’t expect him to fight either one. I think he will continue on this path of fighting B fighters and making money. Can’t blame him for that if that’s what he wants to do, but all discussions of him being a top P4P fighter and an all time great need to stop.
Ryder is tough and has heart, All credit to him for going 12 rounds. He did better than most bigger names fighters.
i agree beef canelo looked slow flat footed he couldn’t get out of the way of the punches got hit a lot the judges must have watched a different fight than what i did
Absolute garbage, Canelo in another lack luster fight against a limited fighter. Canelo cant seem to stop anyone now a days. Couldnt put a dent in Bivol, couldnt stop old GGG and couldnt stop can driver Ryder. Bivol will beat Canelo even worse if they fight again.
Canelo looked past his prime, Bivol would beat him more convincingly a second time around
This fight showed why Canelo should not be called the face of Boxing.
His fights have been boring for a good while and he wont make fights the fans want. And Canelo can no longer ko these moving heavy bags. Lets see who’s next in the bum European tour.
Enough already with this 175 stuff against Bivol.
How about: Canelo + Benavidez + 168 + 09/16/23 minus Bivol = A BIG TEXAS SCRAP!!!
Canelo needs to add some additions to his repertoire. However, I do see him challenging the big names before he goes out. I think he really cares about his legacy and I think he will be willing to get in there with Bivol at 175 and Benavides afterward should he avenge that loss. I’m not sure how much he has left in him but he’s not done just yet, however, I really believe that will all depend on him doing more than throwing that pitching style looping right and hook and uppercut. Any decent high guard defense annuls the effect. Canelo needs to pick up another solid addition to his game or risk being too one dimensional to continue moving forward.