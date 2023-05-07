“One day this may be our greatest ever signing, I would bet on Andy to beat any 135lber on the planet now!” – Eddie Hearn

Cuban amateur sensation Andy Cruz has signed a long-term deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Cruz struck gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in the Lightweight division against Keyshawn Davis in the delayed games in August 2021 and added an incredible third straight AIBA World Championship gold at light-welterweight in Serbia three months later, putting that medal next to those he landed at the World Championships in Germany and Russia in 2017 and 2019.

Promoter Eddie Hearn looking to unleash the 27-year-old Cuban into the professional scene in July, where he will start his assault in the hot lightweight division. “I am delighted to welcome Andy to the stable,” said Hearn. “Andy is one of the most sought-after fighters to make the switch to the pro code, and we are honored to be trusted with the career of such a talented man.

“We’re completely on the same page with Andy and his team, we want to grow his profile and showcase him on the biggest cards; but we also know that a man of this talent will move fast in the sport, and we could be seeing him in massive fights sooner rather than later.

“One day this may be our greatest ever signing, I would bet on Andy to beat any 135lber on the planet now!”