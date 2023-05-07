“One day this may be our greatest ever signing, I would bet on Andy to beat any 135lber on the planet now!” – Eddie Hearn
Cuban amateur sensation Andy Cruz has signed a long-term deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Cruz struck gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in the Lightweight division against Keyshawn Davis in the delayed games in August 2021 and added an incredible third straight AIBA World Championship gold at light-welterweight in Serbia three months later, putting that medal next to those he landed at the World Championships in Germany and Russia in 2017 and 2019.
Promoter Eddie Hearn looking to unleash the 27-year-old Cuban into the professional scene in July, where he will start his assault in the hot lightweight division. “I am delighted to welcome Andy to the stable,” said Hearn. “Andy is one of the most sought-after fighters to make the switch to the pro code, and we are honored to be trusted with the career of such a talented man.
“We’re completely on the same page with Andy and his team, we want to grow his profile and showcase him on the biggest cards; but we also know that a man of this talent will move fast in the sport, and we could be seeing him in massive fights sooner rather than later.
“One day this may be our greatest ever signing, I would bet on Andy to beat any 135lber on the planet now!”
He was a good amateur yes but to say he could beat anyone at 135 is a little crazy.
Good point amigo!! If he fought 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis
today, Cruz would lose because Davis has
impressive pro experience with an 8-0
record. It could be several years before we
see a Davis-Cruz megafight.
Andy Cruz was a SLAVE in CUBA, and oppressed. I think he needs to fight 14 times a year, like Tyson did, and put in serious work. He can be a top lightweight. I am very happy for Andy, and I home he does well as a boxer and gets his US citizenship.
Arturo, I am not going to argue with you. It is a GREAT question, that must be raised. Andy Cruz, let’s not forget, was a slave in Cuba. He needs to put in serious work, and fight 14 times a year, to re-establish himself. He needs to live in the gym, and soak up all the info he can. Not party. WORK WORK WORK. He can do it. I believe in him.
If he fails to work, he won’t even be a contender. If he puts in the work, he will beat Keyshawn Davis, then the real Davis (TANK).
YES !!!
Thank God !! We Love You, Eddie.
Andy Cruz is going to do very well. Now that he is free from the SLAVERY in CUBA, he should beat Keyshawn Davis for the 5th time, then defeat the top lightweights. Andy is an incredible talent. He deserves to be all he can be.
THANK YOU …. Eddie Hearn !!
In 2025, if we get a real US President, and not some money launderer who messes thing up like that dude from Delaware, maybe we can acquire Cuba and end the slavery that is going on. Cuban Lives Matter. Communism is Criminalism and needs to stop. SLAVERY is Pure Evil.