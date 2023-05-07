May 7, 2023
Yamanaka, Kobayashi victorious in WBO AP twinbill

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

It was a doubleheader featuring WBO Asia Pacific title bouts on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

Yamanaka Kobayashi01 1

Former WBA world minimum champ Ryuya Yamanaka (19-3, 6 KOs), 108, seized the vacant WBO AP junior flyweight belt as he kept completely outjabbing compatriot Kosuke Ando (12-4, 5 KOs), 107.75, and pounded out a unanimous decision (117-111, 118-109, 120-107) over twelve lopsided rounds at the Korakuen Hall. Ryuya, who came back after a hiatus of three years and eight months last year and scored a couple of impressive victories, decked him with a solid jab in the third, and kept stinging him with precision all night. Ando, 30, displayed a desperate attack down the stretch, but Yamanaka, 28, kept his cool and utilized solid and sharp jabs even in the final session.

Yamanaka Kobayashi02 1

Unbeaten Goki Kobayashi (6-0, 4 KOs), 105, made his first defense when he withstood the furious opening attack of previously unbeaten Filipino Roslan Eco (10-1, 7 KOs), 102.75, and fought back hard to exclusively aim at the breadbasket to have him retire at 0:34 of the fourth round in a scheduled twelve. The loser’s cornerman abruptly jumped into the ring to ask the ref to halt the proceedings. Reportedly Eco suffered a broken jaw with Kobayashi’s fierce retaliation in the previous round.

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions

