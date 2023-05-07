By Joe Koizumi

Newly crowned WBO female Asia Pacific 105-pound champ Riyuna Yoshikawa (6-1-1, 1 KO), 105, proved faster and more accurate in defeating compatriot challenger Kaoru Iga (6-3-1, no KO), 104.25, by a unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 77-75) over eight speedy rounds to keep her regional belt on Wednesday (May 3) in Izumi city, Osaka, Japan.

Iga, 30, was former national 102-pound titlist, but was completely outpunched by the 21-year-old speedster. Yoshikawa had acquired the vacant WBO AP belt by outscoring Filipino Norj Guro by a unanimous nod (all 78-74) last November, and showed her improvement in the first defense.

Promoter: Senboku Promotions in associate with Diamante Promotions.