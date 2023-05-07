WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 14 KOs) stopped Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) in round eleven to retain his WBC title in the Canelo-Ryder co-feature on Saturday night at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Batista gave Martinez all he could handle for the first six rounds. Martinez dropped Batista in round seven, then punished Batista until the bout was stopped in round eleven. Time was 1:00.
Congrats Martinez and I recognized the courage of Ronal. The knockdown in the sixth was controversial for two reasons,
1- there seems to be some tangled with the fighters legs, referee called it a no knockdown
2- After the Referee stated it was no knockdown then Mauricio Sulaiman which was not the supervisor of the fight during the end of the round break overruled referee. I am sure if it was the other way around, nothing would be done. So why there was a fight supervisor?