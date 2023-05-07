WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 14 KOs) stopped Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) in round eleven to retain his WBC title in the Canelo-Ryder co-feature on Saturday night at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Batista gave Martinez all he could handle for the first six rounds. Martinez dropped Batista in round seven, then punished Batista until the bout was stopped in round eleven. Time was 1:00.

