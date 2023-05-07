WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom – and will make the first defense of his title against Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) on home soil at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday June 17 – live worldwide on DAZN.
Prograis was formerly with the now defunct promotional firm Probellum.
Regis Prograis: “Now it’s official – I am with Matchroom. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been contemplating which move I should make next. I had a lot of good offers on the table. But I feel like Matchroom is the best for me. I just feel like it’s the right fit. From the beginning I had that gut feeling and it never left. I can’t wait to start this chapter in my career. I’ll be fighting Liam Paro in New Orleans on June 17. This is a dream come true.”
Liam Paro: “I have been dreaming about fights like this my whole life. What better way to make a mark on the 140lbs division than taking out the top guy? This is what it’s all about. I’m coming.”
Good move! Prograis is an excellent fighter, but he’s getting up there and it’s time to make his mark on the sport and make some good money. He absolutely NEEDED a promoter.
Good deal for Rogarou. Defending in a homecoming against a top quality undefeated fighter. I was worried Prograis was going to fade away into obscurity, wasting away whatever is left of his prime. I hope Eddie can deliver even more if Regis takes care of Paro, which he should.
Great fighter. Not many wanna step in the ring with him.
I knew Probellum was doomed to fail, didn’t take long at all
Paro in 2!
Hopefully Prograis gets a big fight from this. Taylor?
Love the signing and DAZN! They are easily the best streaming site for Boxing and Prograis is a very good fighter. I look forward to solid match making
Hopefully Prograis and DAZN will provide better shows than that CANELO nonsense that happened this past Saturday….DAZN dropped the ball on this one…DAZN get back to quality boxing entertainment!!!!