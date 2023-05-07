WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom – and will make the first defense of his title against Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) on home soil at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday June 17 – live worldwide on DAZN.

Prograis was formerly with the now defunct promotional firm Probellum.

Regis Prograis: “Now it’s official – I am with Matchroom. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been contemplating which move I should make next. I had a lot of good offers on the table. But I feel like Matchroom is the best for me. I just feel like it’s the right fit. From the beginning I had that gut feeling and it never left. I can’t wait to start this chapter in my career. I’ll be fighting Liam Paro in New Orleans on June 17. This is a dream come true.”

Liam Paro: “I have been dreaming about fights like this my whole life. What better way to make a mark on the 140lbs division than taking out the top guy? This is what it’s all about. I’m coming.”