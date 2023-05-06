Super lightweight Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (27-3-1, 16 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Steve Spark (16-3, 14 KOs) on the Canelo-Ryder undercard on Saturday night at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Local hero Valenzuela dropped Sparks in round six, but Spark landed the better shots throughout the bout. Scores were 96-93, 95-94 Valenzuela, 95-94 Spark.
Comebacking former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) stopped Ricards Bolotniks 19-7-1, 8 KOs) in round six. Slow start to the fight, but when Gvozdyk opened up, he ran over Bolotniks to end it at 1:53 of round six. After a three-and-a-half year retirement, the 36-year-old Gvozdyk resumed his career earlier this year.
Unbeaten 18-year-old featherweight Nathan Rodriguez (11-0, 7 KOs) outboxed Alexander “Popeye” Mejia (19-6, 8 KOs) over ten rounds to take a majority decision. Scores were 95-95, 96-93, 96-94.
He could still be a factor in the light heavyweight division.
Did Atlas work his corner? If not, who did? The nail is a very good fighter once he gets warmed up.
I’m wondering myself ..if atlas is with him then he can be taken serious
I like the nail but this under card is underwhelming and Canelo will cut through Ryder like soft butter. Curiously see how low the ppv buys are for this piece of crap.
This would be regular dazn few years ago..I believe Canelo had better opponents dazn
Stevie Spark just got absolutely robbed, bloody cheats.
100% Agree.. crocked cheating scumbags!!
Bullshit decision Steve Spark won the fight even the knock down went against him
YEP !!
That was a clear win for Spark.
Sparks was robbed of the win
Disgraceful home town decision by two judges to score the fight a win to the Mexican against Spark. These blatantly WRONG decisions can set back a fighters career that he might not ever be able to comeback from. Spark gets relegated down the ladder when he should have been promoted upwards.
Disgraceful result for Spark……..a clear winner just got robbed.
Sparks got robbed on this one.
The Spark debacle is why boxing fans ( true boxing boxing fans ) are losing interest in the sport. Such a shame
Eddie Hearn needs to go to bat for his fighter Stevie Spark and get the result overturned & the lousy two judges banned for life.