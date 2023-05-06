Super lightweight Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (27-3-1, 16 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Steve Spark (16-3, 14 KOs) on the Canelo-Ryder undercard on Saturday night at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Local hero Valenzuela dropped Sparks in round six, but Spark landed the better shots throughout the bout. Scores were 96-93, 95-94 Valenzuela, 95-94 Spark.

Comebacking former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) stopped Ricards Bolotniks 19-7-1, 8 KOs) in round six. Slow start to the fight, but when Gvozdyk opened up, he ran over Bolotniks to end it at 1:53 of round six. After a three-and-a-half year retirement, the 36-year-old Gvozdyk resumed his career earlier this year.

Unbeaten 18-year-old featherweight Nathan Rodriguez (11-0, 7 KOs) outboxed Alexander “Popeye” Mejia (19-6, 8 KOs) over ten rounds to take a majority decision. Scores were 95-95, 96-93, 96-94.