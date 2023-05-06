In a meaningful fight between world-rated contenders, undefeated WBA #1, WBO #2, WBC #3, IBF #13 light heavyweight and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Joshua Buatsi (17-0, 13 KOs) scored a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten IBF #4, WBA #13, WBC #14, WBO #14 Pawel Stepien (18-1-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. Buatsi was in command all the way in a bout that never really heated up. Scores were 98-92, 97-94, 100-90.

“I’ve been out of the ring for almost a year, so I needed the 10 rounds. I wanted to knock him out, and I’m disappointed I didn’t, but we got the win. If I had lost it, everything would have changed, so I had to be smart,” Buatsi told Sky Sports after the fight.

2020 Olympics silver medallist Ben Whittaker (3-0, 2 KOs) outclassed and kayoed Jordan ‘The Game’ Grant (6-3, 1 KO) in a light heavyweight clash. Whittaker, who landed at will, dropped Grant in round two, then immediately finished him 13 seconds into round three.

2020 Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price MBE (4-0, 1 KO) outpointed former EBU European champion Kirstie Bavington (7-4-2, 2 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the vacant British women’s welterweight title. Scored 100-90 3x. This was the the inaugural British women’s championship fight.

Other Results:

Tyler Denny W8 Macaulay McGowan (middleweight)

Sean McComb W10 Kaisee Benjamin (super lightweight)

Shakan Pitters W8 Joel McIntyre (light heavyweight)

Cori Gibbs w8 Jimmy First (lightweight)

Danny Quartermaine TKO4 Christian Lopez Flores (lightweight)