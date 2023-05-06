WBA “regular” lightweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was sentenced to 90 days of home detention after pleading guilty to a 2020 hit-and-run incident in his native Baltimore. In addition, Davis must attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving program, perform 200 hours of community service not related to boxing, and serve three years of supervised probation. The judge also specified that Tank serve his home detention in Baltimore. He was facing more than seven years in prison.

Like this: Like Loading...