WBA “regular” lightweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was sentenced to 90 days of home detention after pleading guilty to a 2020 hit-and-run incident in his native Baltimore. In addition, Davis must attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving program, perform 200 hours of community service not related to boxing, and serve three years of supervised probation. The judge also specified that Tank serve his home detention in Baltimore. He was facing more than seven years in prison.
Top Boxing News
Ninety days of playing video games and smoking doobies.
90 DAYS AT HOME FOR HITTING SOMEBODY DRUNK… WHAT A SCAM…
Bullshit weaponized judicial system in the USSA. A slap on the wrist for someone they like. You or I would get ten years in prison.
If that was someone that didn’t have a ” name”, the sentence wouldn’t be so lenient!!!
Typical trash getting away with it, But this is what happens when people scream BLM.
The ‘face of boxing’!
It would be a bit, just a bit of justice if he had home arrest without any visitors an under supervision. Also drug test even IF drugs weren’t “involved’ (wink) in the incidents . This would be punishing as he would have nobody to listen to but his thoughts. Oh and no phones or social media. Oh but wait that’s actually prison life. Nevermind.