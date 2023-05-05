By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #7, WBC #10, WBA #11 super lightweight Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) will return to the ring on Saturday against tough Mexican Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) at the Estadio Akron, Zakopan, Jalisco, Mexico on the undercard of Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder 168-pound IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO championship.

“Canelo is the face of boxing, so when the opportunity arose, we jumped at it,” Spark told the Chronicle “We know Gabriel is a hell of a fighter, but it’s the best way to get my name out there and really show the world how good I am. All the stars will be there watching. It’s bloody exciting. It’s the kind of opportunity people would kill for. I’ve got it and I’m going to take it with both hands…50,000 Mexicans are going to hate me for knocking out Valenzuela. But they’re going to love my style.”