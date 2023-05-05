Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is promising to deliver ‘something special’ tomorrow night when he defends his undisputed super middleweight title against John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) in front of over 50,000 hometown fans at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, live on DAZN PPV.

“It’s going to be something special after 12 years,” said Canelo. “I started my career here in Guadalajara in the little arenas. And now we are in the biggest stadium and the biggest response from the people. It’s going to be one of the best nights of my career for sure. I am really excited for this fight.

“I was always thinking about fighting again in Guadalajara of course. You can expect something special, and the result is even better. I’m glad and grateful that the people respond like this. I’m enjoying this moment a lot. I enjoy this because it is hard to put on this kind of fight and have people respond like this. It’s an honor for me and I’m proud of it. I’m going to bring everything tomorrow night.

“It wasn’t about money. There were a lot of things that made it hard to put the fight here. Everything, TV, moving, things had to change here in Guadalajara. It’s hard to do it but you know I’m happy I made this and I’m happy to bring this fight to Guadalajara.

“For a long time, I didn’t train here in Guadalajara so me training here for the whole month is different. I feel different. The vibes are different. My family is here. My grandma is here. So, it’s been different, but I enjoy everything. Eddy Reynoso said to me, ‘You need to enjoy this moment because you deserve it. Enjoy what you do because this is such a big thing’. I am just enjoying and thanking all my people and the response is just amazing, so I enjoy it a lot.

“You know it is going to be a good fight when a fighter is coming forward. John is a good fighter. He’s southpaw and he throws punches from everywhere. It’ll be a little bit difficult in the first rounds, but I have the experience and I need to handle it.”