Canelo, Ryder, Martinez, Batista make weight Canelo Alvarez 167.5 vs. John Ryder 168

(undisputed super middleweight title)



Julio Cesar Martinez 112 vs. Ronal Batista 112

(WBC flyweight title)



Steve Spark 140 vs. Gabriel Gollaz 139

Oleksandr Gvozdyk 174.8 vs. Ricards Bolotniks 174.8 Venue: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

Canelo: I'm going to bring everything Broner opponent named

