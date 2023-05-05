May 5, 2023
Boxing News

Canelo, Ryder, Martinez, Batista make weight

Canelo Alvarez 167.5 vs. John Ryder 168
(undisputed super middleweight title)

Map10796
Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Julio Cesar Martinez 112 vs. Ronal Batista 112
(WBC flyweight title)
Map10565
Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Steve Spark 140 vs. Gabriel Gollaz 139
Oleksandr Gvozdyk 174.8 vs. Ricards Bolotniks 174.8

Venue: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN PPV ($59.99)

Canelo: I'm going to bring everything
Broner opponent named

  • Mr canelo be ready to show him your boxing abilities never give up find his weaknesses

  • Taking the wife out to dinner and then checking out highlights! Won’t be paying for this!!!!

  • No one should pay for this one. A mismatch, a pay day for canelo, and a small pay day for Ryder, if what I read is true. I’m sorry, but this belongs in free television like most fights these days. Canelo in 2.

  • Gvozdyk, the former WBC light-heavyweight world champion returns to action against Bolotniks. At 36, he needs to up the competition and this next step should be a routine fight for him.

