Canelo Alvarez 167.5 vs. John Ryder 168
(undisputed super middleweight title)
Julio Cesar Martinez 112 vs. Ronal Batista 112
(WBC flyweight title)
Steve Spark 140 vs. Gabriel Gollaz 139
Oleksandr Gvozdyk 174.8 vs. Ricards Bolotniks 174.8
Venue: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN PPV ($59.99)
Mr canelo be ready to show him your boxing abilities never give up find his weaknesses
Tune up fight for canelo
Canelo ko 6
They look like identical twins.
Taking the wife out to dinner and then checking out highlights! Won’t be paying for this!!!!
No one should pay for this one. A mismatch, a pay day for canelo, and a small pay day for Ryder, if what I read is true. I’m sorry, but this belongs in free television like most fights these days. Canelo in 2.
Gvozdyk, the former WBC light-heavyweight world champion returns to action against Bolotniks. At 36, he needs to up the competition and this next step should be a routine fight for him.
What an Ugly shirt that Eddy is wearing, ouf