Broner opponent named Hall of Fame promoter Don King and four-division world champion Adrien "The Problem" Broner will officially announce Broner's return to the ring on June 9th at Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida. Broner, who recently signed with King, is 34-4-1 with 24 KOs. He will take on Bill "Hutch" Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) in his return to the ring. Canelo, Ryder, Martinez, Batista make weight Buatsi, Stepien make weight

