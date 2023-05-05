Hall of Fame promoter Don King and four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner will officially announce Broner’s return to the ring on June 9th at Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida. Broner, who recently signed with King, is 34-4-1 with 24 KOs. He will take on Bill “Hutch” Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) in his return to the ring.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Bill Hutchinson has a good amateur pedigree and I think he was an Olympic alternate for Greece. He might give Broner some early trouble.
The Broner circus show continues. I actually pity the man.
“….and four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner”
– Not impressed anymore (for a while now)…..
Yawn!!
Probably have to be pretty careful matchmaking for Broner. If you put him in there with a decent welterweight who can fight a bit, take a nice shot and throws a lot of punches…. he just might lose.
noone cares
Why
If it’s not Rolly I’m not Interested