Buatsi, Stepien make weight Joshua Buatsi 174 vs. Pawel Stepien 175

Lauren Price 146.3 vs. Kirstie Bavington 146

Ben Whittaker 174.3 vs. Jordan Grant 175

Macaulay McGowan 159 vs. Tyler Denny 159.3

Sean McComb 139.3 vs. Kaisee Benjamin 140

Shakan Pitters 179 vs. Joel McIntyre 178.3

Cori Gibbs 137 vs. Jimmy First 136.3 Venue: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England

Promoter: BOXXER

TV: Sky Sports (UK) Broner opponent named WBA approves Lara vs. Swift Garcia Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.