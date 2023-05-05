The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championships Committee, granted special permit to middleweight champion Erislandy Lara to fight Danny Garcia on August 5. TGB Promotions sent the request which was studied in depth to determine the most appropriate decision. Team Zerafa was consulted and after arduous negotiations it was possible to reach an agreement between both parties.

The winner between Lara and Garcia, or Lara should the fight end in a draw, is obligated to fight Zerafa within 120 days after their bout. Zerafa may make an optional fight against a WBA-approved contender while awaiting a world title fight in his mandatory challenger’s position.