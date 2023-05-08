By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF 140 pound champion Lovemore Ndou talked to Fightnews.com® about IBF#7 Steve Spark’s questionable split points loss to Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on last Saturday’s undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder. “Spark dominated Valenzuela in nearly all the rounds and even when he suffered the knockdown he recovered well and came back to take control,” said Ndou. “Spark should not be disillusioned by the loss because he has the talent to be a future world champion.

“Canelo had a tough fight against Ryder and I think he should have another fight before fighting Bivol. Canelo has had an operation on his hand and needs have another fight to get back to his best.”

Ndou lost a twelve round decision to Canelo in Mexico back in 2010. “Canelo is a great boxer but at no time was I hurt at any time. The fight is on YouTube.”