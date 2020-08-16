August 16, 2020
Boxing News

Rolly Romero: He didn’t even try to engage

“I don’t think I had a bad performance,” said newly-crowned WBA interim lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero after his controversial unanimous decision over Jackson Marinez. “I thought I won the fight. Regardless of everything, I’m the world champ now. I’m happy. He came out a little bit tougher and slicker than what I thought, but all he did was move around the entire fight. He didn’t even try to engage.

“It’s hard to knock out someone who doesn’t try to engage. I hurt him multiple times with body shots and a few hooks. There was one moment I hurt him with a right hand and he pulled my head down. It was just hard to finish him off. Yeah [I would give him a rematch]. He didn’t do anything special.”

Ocampo tops Garcia
Benavidez dominates Angulo, remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Look, the fight was entertaining and hard fought, but Rolly lost that fight. Rolly is a tough fighter, but this kid outboxed him, even the Showtime judge had Rolly losing.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: