August 16, 2020
Boxing Results

Ocampo tops Garcia

Photo: Zanfer

Former world title challenger Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (28-1, 17 KOs) defeated Jorge Luis “Chino” García (18-3, 16 KOs) by wide unanimous decision on Saturday night in a ten round super welterweight fight at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. Two judges scored it 100-90 and the other had it 99-91. Ocampo’s only loss was to Errol Spence.

In the co-feature, super lightweight Eduardo Hernandez (11-4-3, 3 KOs) ruined the comeback of Rafael “Furioso” Guzmán (20-2-1, 12 KOs), defeating him by majority decision in a six-round bout. Scores were 55-59 and 56-58 for Hernandez, and 57-57.

