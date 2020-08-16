Benavidez dominates Angulo, remains unbeaten Undefeated former WBC super middleweight world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs), who lost his title yesterday on the scale, scored a ninth round TKO over former world title challenger Alexis Angulo (26-2, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. After ten rounds of one-sided punishment, Angulo’s corner stopped the fight. Palmetta TKOs Wiggins in six

