In the scheduled for 10 round main event of the inaugural Payne Boxing Series, welterweight Alberto Ignacio Palmetta (14-1, 10 KOs) of Argentina TKO’d Tre’Sean Wiggins (11-5-3, 6 KOs) of New York at 1:24 of round six at the Ocean Center, in Daytona Beach, Florida. The bout was competitively fought up until the stoppage. Wiggins boxed well early. Palmetta turned it up in round 3 as he was able to cut the ring off on the mobile Wiggins. In round 6, a barrage of punches put Wiggins down. He beat the count but was stopped against the ropes just seconds later. Impressive performance by Palmetta, who won the vacant World Boxing Association International welterweight title.

In the co-feature, Francisco Emanuel Torres (15-3, 5 KOs) of Argentina defeated Cleotis Pendarvis (21-6-2, 9 KOs) of Southern California by unanimous 8 round decision. The official scores were 79-73 twice and 78-74. Torres dominated the action while winning the vacant WBA Fedcaribe junior middleweight title.

The show was promoted by Christy Martin Promotions – Christy Martin/Payne Boxing. TyC Sports televised the event.