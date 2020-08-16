“Rolly” Romero wins WBA interim lightweight title In a clash between unbeaten fighters for the WBA interim lightweight title, Rolando “Rolly” Romero (12-0, 10 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Jackson Maríñez (19-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Romero spent most his time throwing haymakers while Maríñez countered with some nifty pro moves. In the end, judges scored it 115-113, 116-112, 118-110. Palmetta TKOs Wiggins in six Results from Mohegan Sun

