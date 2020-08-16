In a clash between unbeaten fighters for the WBA interim lightweight title, Rolando “Rolly” Romero (12-0, 10 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Jackson Maríñez (19-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Romero spent most his time throwing haymakers while Maríñez countered with some nifty pro moves. In the end, judges scored it 115-113, 116-112, 118-110.
What a JOKE!!!
Incredible decision. Who were the judges ? The WBA will accept that ? Gilberto Jr don’t accept such highway robbery. Romero may have 3 rounds. WHO WERE THE JUDGES, Disgusting !
That decision was horrible. Romero and his team knows that he lost that fight. Those judges are a disgrace.
A god damn joke! And the announcers who agree the decision was a joke say all this crap about the judges being respected! Judges were paid off by a 50-0 scumbag! This was embarrassing!
The WBA must overturn this scandalous robbery
This was an ABSURD and SHAMEFUL decision by the judges! This was a ROBBERY…
Did the judges get the two boxers confused or something. Absolutely horrible decision.
Outrageous decision. Romero may have won 4 rounds. Obviously Floyd Mayweather paid the judges off!
100% agree! D-Bad Floyd pays for what he wants!
Rolly was exposed and clearly lost the fight 8-4
Yes that decision was horrible.
What a shameful, disgraceful decision. When your from 3rd world contries like DR, Colombia, and Ghana They discriminate and rob you blind. This fight result is robbery.
Speechless…But then again, he is with Mayweather…
Highway Robbery… Wish there was a crowd to really BOOOO this decision