WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
August 15, 2020
Boxing Results

“Rolly” Romero wins WBA interim lightweight title

In a clash between unbeaten fighters for the WBA interim lightweight title, Rolando “Rolly” Romero (12-0, 10 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Jackson Maríñez (19-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Romero spent most his time throwing haymakers while Maríñez countered with some nifty pro moves. In the end, judges scored it 115-113, 116-112, 118-110.

Palmetta TKOs Wiggins in six
Results from Mohegan Sun

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Incredible decision. Who were the judges ? The WBA will accept that ? Gilberto Jr don’t accept such highway robbery. Romero may have 3 rounds. WHO WERE THE JUDGES, Disgusting !

    Reply

    • That decision was horrible. Romero and his team knows that he lost that fight. Those judges are a disgrace.

      Reply

  • A god damn joke! And the announcers who agree the decision was a joke say all this crap about the judges being respected! Judges were paid off by a 50-0 scumbag! This was embarrassing!

    Reply

  • What a shameful, disgraceful decision. When your from 3rd world contries like DR, Colombia, and Ghana They discriminate and rob you blind. This fight result is robbery.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: