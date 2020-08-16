Heavyweight Otto Wallin (21-1, 14 KOs) was victorious when Travis Kauffman (32-4, 23 KOs) suffered a shoulder injury. Kauffman gamely continued with one arm until the fight was stopped by referee Michael Ortega at 2:32 of round five. Wallin, returning to the ring for the first time since he nearly defeated Tyson Fury in September 2019, was in command from the beginning.
A clash between super middleweight contenders Alantez Fox (26-2-1, 12 KOs) and Habib Ahmed (27-1-1, 18 KOs) ended in a no-contest after a third round head clash.
Good performance by Wallin. Jab and left hooks to the body were exceptional. According to Kauffman, he will retire now as he stated if he loses two fights in a row, he will do so. The recurrent shoulder injury I guarantee you will require an immediate MRI followed by a possible surgery.