Heavyweight Otto Wallin (21-1, 14 KOs) was victorious when Travis Kauffman (32-4, 23 KOs) suffered a shoulder injury. Kauffman gamely continued with one arm until the fight was stopped by referee Michael Ortega at 2:32 of round five. Wallin, returning to the ring for the first time since he nearly defeated Tyson Fury in September 2019, was in command from the beginning.

A clash between super middleweight contenders Alantez Fox (26-2-1, 12 KOs) and Habib Ahmed (27-1-1, 18 KOs) ended in a no-contest after a third round head clash.