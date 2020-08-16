August 15, 2020
Unbeaten middleweight Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy (9-0, 6 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Jarvis Williams (8-3-1, 5 KOs). Both fighters came out throwing bombs in round one, then Ababiy pretty much took over. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, 58-56.

Unbeaten super lightweight Shakhram Giyasov (10-0, 8 KOs) scored a third round KO over late sub Wiston Campos (31-8-6, 19 KOs). A body shot finished Campos. Time was 3:00.

Unbeaten featherweight Raymond Ford (6-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Eric Manriquez (7-11-1, 3 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 59-54, 60-53, 60-53. Manriquez down in round three.

