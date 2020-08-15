Unbeaten featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan (14-0, 8 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over former European champion and recent world title challenger Sofiane Takoucht (35-5-1, 13 KOs). Takoucht was pretty much in survival mode, but sold a few alleged low blows to the ref causing Conlan to be deducted points in round four and round five. The ref stopped it after a barrage of punches in round ten. Time 1:54.

Lightweight Archie Sharp (19-0, 9 KOs) was lucky to get the W against Jeff Ofori (10-3-1, 3 KOs). The ref scored it for 96-95 for Sharp, who was largely getting worked over by Ofori for much of the fight.

In a grueling ten rounder, unbeaten junior middleweight Troy Williamson (15-0-1, 11 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Harry Scarff (8-2, 1 KO) to retain his IBF European title. Scores were 97-94, 96-94, 96-95.

Welterweight Paddy Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Des Newton (8-16, 2 KOs).