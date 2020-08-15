Unbeaten featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan (14-0, 8 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over former European champion and recent world title challenger Sofiane Takoucht (35-5-1, 13 KOs). Takoucht was pretty much in survival mode, but sold a few alleged low blows to the ref causing Conlan to be deducted points in round four and round five. The ref stopped it after a barrage of punches in round ten. Time 1:54.
Lightweight Archie Sharp (19-0, 9 KOs) was lucky to get the W against Jeff Ofori (10-3-1, 3 KOs). The ref scored it for 96-95 for Sharp, who was largely getting worked over by Ofori for much of the fight.
In a grueling ten rounder, unbeaten junior middleweight Troy Williamson (15-0-1, 11 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Harry Scarff (8-2, 1 KO) to retain his IBF European title. Scores were 97-94, 96-94, 96-95.
Welterweight Paddy Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Des Newton (8-16, 2 KOs).
Some suspect scoring on that Archie Sharp fight. Sharp knew it aswell!
Anyone who has lost to Sharp, needs to retire.
So it looks like Archie Sharp was not very sharp, and neither was the ref, as Jeff Ofori was seriously robbed.
Just a random observation watching this US broadcast of some boxing in London now. Basically they always make a big deal when Irish fighters fight because of all the irish americans. The first fight of the night had two English boxers and the graphic had the union jack and ‘UK’ by their names for first few rounds and then it strangely switched to ‘GBR’. I thought it was weird at first but then I realised geographically, UK officially includes northern Ireland, so they couldnt correctly put ‘Ireland’ when it came to the northern Irish boxers later on