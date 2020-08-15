By Boxing Bob Newman

The WBC 58th Convention- virtual edition, was brought to a close today with great fanfare and participation of WBC board members, champions and not-so-ordinary people, from around the world.



The WBC is celebrating the 5 year anniversary of their Scholas Occurrentes program. Hector Sulaiman, joined his brother, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman in planting the ceremonial olive tree, symbolizing Pope Francis and his BoxVal program. 190 countries are involved in the program which promotes values to the world youth, through fitness, education, comittment and much more. The Peace Glove, donated by WBC Heavyweight championTyson Fury was also presented at the convention closing.

A special video message was presented by former WBC Heavyweight champion Vitali Kitschko from Kiev Ukraine.

Young Bridger Walker, the boy whose story made headlines around the world when he was injured as he saved his sister from a vicious dog attack, was celebrated by the WBC with his sister and father. Greetings and praise were heaped upon young Bridger by current WBC Super Lightweight champ Jose Carlos Ramirez, former Middleweight champ Marvelous Marvin Hagler and the legendary Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman crowned Bridger Walker “The Bravest Man in the World.”

President Sulaiman wanted to replay a video of the opening ceremonial rendition of the WBC theme song “We Are The World,” as sung by a chorus of former and current world champions. It was a very moving moment for those who didn’t see or hear it and certainly to experience it a second time. Sulaiman praised the participants, especially the voices of Franchon Crews, Carlos Zarate and Shawn Porter.

Jesus Becerril, and young autistic man has been adopted as an honorary artist by the WBC and as a nephew by President Sulaiman. His most recent painting was displayed- a symbol of the 58th WBC convention depicting the flags of Mexico and Russia, which was to be the host country of this convention.

Hublot watches has worked with the Jose Sulaiman Retired Boxers Fund since 2013 in assisting fighters in need. WBC legal counsel Alberto Leon presented an up-to-date report of the financial assistance- over $1.2 million dollars. The WBC has also started a COVID-19 relief fund to assist those in need around the world during the pandemic.

5,540 attendees and 180 champions were participants in this unique virtual convention. 30 meetings were held over all during this four day meeting. The WBC Board of Directors all chimed in with their praise and thanks for the collective effort made by all to make this virtual convention a success.

Through the world of the Philippines Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chairman Abraham Mitra, it looks like the 59th WBC convention will take place next March 14-20 in Thailand.

