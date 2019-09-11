Former world champion Rocky Fielding (27-2, 15 KOs) will make his long-awaited return from his clash with ‘Canelo’ in Liverpool on November 15. The 32-year-old “Rocky from Stocky” will face TBA at Liverpool’s Olympia – live on ESPN+.

“I can’t wait to be back in there. I’ve been off since December and I’ve been itching to get fighting again for a while,” Fielding said. “My dreams have come true in becoming a British and world champion but now I want to get a win under my belt in my next fight and then any big names or world champions who want a defense can get on the phone.

“I’m going to get back to what won me the British and world titles and that’s boxing clever and staying concentrated. I’m looking forward to it.”

Fielding claimed the WBA world super middleweight crown with a stunning stoppage of Tyron Zeuge in Germany last July and then stepped in against Mexican great ‘Canelo’ at New York’s Madison Square Garden.