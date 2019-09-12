By Miguel Maravilla

WBO junior middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico and his opponent Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) of Ghana held a media workout Wednesday afternoon at the Azteca Boxing Gym in Bell, California. Munguia and Allotey square off this Saturday, September 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California live on DAZN. Here is what the fighters said prior to their workout.



Jaime Munguía: “I feel good and I’m ready. I’m happy to be headlining this card on Mexican Independence Day weekend. I’m very excited. My weight is fine. Working with Erik this camp he got the best out of me. I look forward to show what I learned. Allotey is a strong fighter. I plan on giving a good fight.”

Patrick Allotey: “I feel great. This is the ultimate, getting a world title shot. I will show everyone what Ghana fighters are all about. He’s a great fighter with power. He did a good job in his last fight and I don’t think he lost. This will be a great fight. I’m ready to be a world champion.”

Also at Wednesday’s media day workout was undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) of Victorville, California, who will be taking on Philadelphia’s Avery Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs) in the co-feature bout.

Ryan Garcia: “I’m happy to be fighting on a big date. I’m excited this is a tough fight. Chepo and Eddie (Reynoso) have all my best interests. They see my potential. I’m just a student. I will show everyone that I’m a great fighter. I feel Sparrow is going to be flashy, trying to get out of the way of punches. He’s a tough challenge. He has grit and heart. This guy moves and is fast. This is a real test. After this fight. I want that guy over there,” (pointing towards Filipino lightweight Romero Duno) “I want him next!”

