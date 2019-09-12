By Miguel Maravilla
WBO junior middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico and his opponent Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) of Ghana held a media workout Wednesday afternoon at the Azteca Boxing Gym in Bell, California. Munguia and Allotey square off this Saturday, September 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California live on DAZN. Here is what the fighters said prior to their workout.
Jaime Munguía: “I feel good and I’m ready. I’m happy to be headlining this card on Mexican Independence Day weekend. I’m very excited. My weight is fine. Working with Erik this camp he got the best out of me. I look forward to show what I learned. Allotey is a strong fighter. I plan on giving a good fight.”
Patrick Allotey: “I feel great. This is the ultimate, getting a world title shot. I will show everyone what Ghana fighters are all about. He’s a great fighter with power. He did a good job in his last fight and I don’t think he lost. This will be a great fight. I’m ready to be a world champion.”
Also at Wednesday’s media day workout was undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) of Victorville, California, who will be taking on Philadelphia’s Avery Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs) in the co-feature bout.
Ryan Garcia: “I’m happy to be fighting on a big date. I’m excited this is a tough fight. Chepo and Eddie (Reynoso) have all my best interests. They see my potential. I’m just a student. I will show everyone that I’m a great fighter. I feel Sparrow is going to be flashy, trying to get out of the way of punches. He’s a tough challenge. He has grit and heart. This guy moves and is fast. This is a real test. After this fight. I want that guy over there,” (pointing towards Filipino lightweight Romero Duno) “I want him next!”
Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla
Ghana has a couple of guys that may be lined up for title fights at lightweight, but Allotey is the only one at a higher weight. And he’s pretty good since the Kanat Islam fight, a fight he couldn’t win unless he got a ko, because he was in Kanat’s home country. De La Hoya probably doesn’t believe in Allotey’s chances because of his performance from 2015 against Patrick Teixeira. Allotey will put all he’s got into this. He’s got a jab, he’s not a dumb fighter. If he wins, who knows, he may get a big money fight, maybe against Crawford. Munguia is going up to 160, so he could get outboxed and be like, whatever. However, he has fought 6 fighters twice in his career, he is 12-0 (10 KOs) vs 6 fighters. I think that is pretty bogus. I would take the 10 fights he won by KO and take them off of his record. He is more like 30-3 (20 KOs). His record is too padded if you look at the 40 wins. 6 of the same fighters he fought are Kofi Manu, Abdul Majit, Moses Achimbolo, Paul Achaab, Gabriel Adoku, Fuseini Ahmed.