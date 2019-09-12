September 12, 2019
Fury-Wallin Final Press Conference

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) and Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) faced off at the final press conference prior to their ESPN+ showdown this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury Otto Wallin Pose2

Tyson Fury: What people don’t know is I wasn’t supposed to box on this weekend. I was supposed to box in New York in early to mid-October. When we heard Canelo Alvarez wasn’t going to be fighting on Mexican Independence Weekend, I thought ‘damn, what a shock,’ because this has been a special weekend for many, many events in Las Vegas every year for boxing. So I thought the Mexican people weren’t going to have a main attraction or main event, I need to step in. I brought my fight date ahead four weeks, just so you could see “el Rey Gitano” and so the Mexican people can have a main event, a massive superstar fighter boxing on this weekend.”

Otto Wallin: “I’m well-schooled. I’ve got a good background. I’ve got good offense, good defense and I think I have what it takes to cause an upset.”



