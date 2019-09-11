Photos: Hector de la Cruz/Top Rank

Heavyweight Tyson Fury has top billing, but there are plenty of stars representing Mexico on Saturday’s Mexican Independence Weekend extravaganza at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



In the co-feature, WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) will defend his title against Juan Miguel Elorde (28-1, 15 KOs). Also, in a pair of ten-rounders, super lightweight contender Jose “Chon” Zepeda (30-2, 25 KOs) battles former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (26-2, 13 KOs) in what is essentially a world title eliminator, and former world super flyweight champion Carlos Cuadras (38-3-18, 27 KOs) will face Jose Maria Cardenas (17-4, 14 KOs).

Emanuel Navarrete: “I am really excited to accomplish another dream of mine of fighting as a world champion in Las Vegas and on such an important date for my country, Mexico. We are celebrating our nation’s independence and on September 14, I will go to the ring to put on a great show for my country. I will make them proud and raise our flag high.”

Juan Miguel Elorde: “I accepted this challenge without hesitation. It is my dream to become a world champion, and when I got the offer, it was a great day. But now, it’s time for me to put on a great fight and bring the WBO title back to the Philippines.”

Jose Zepeda: “I am very thankful to Zanfer and Top Rank for the opportunity to show my Mexican warrior blood on such an important date for my country. We will show the Mexican style, and we will give the fans another Mexico vs. Puerto Rico fight…against Pedraza, I will show that I deserve another world title shot.”

Jose Pedraza: “This will be my debut at 140 pounds, and I didn’t want an easy fight. I know that he gave Jose Ramirez a great fight, and I want to prove that belong in the world title picture at 140 pounds as well.”

