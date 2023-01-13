Former WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding has announced his retirement from boxing. “Dreamed of being a world champion and fighting in Madison Square Garden with Michael Buffer calling my name [and] that came true,” said Fielding in a statement. “Now for life after boxing.” Fielding finishes with a record of 33-3, 18 KOs.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I guess I ever realized he was a world champion, but I was aware of him as a constant opponent for potential big fights. It’s cool to hear about a guy who pursued his dreams with a degree of success and is satisfied with what he accomplished. What more could a man ask for, right? On to the next chapter of his life.
Good for him. Made some good money and became champion.