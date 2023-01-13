In a clash of unbeaten heavyweights, highly regarded David Adeleye (10-0, 9 KOs) will face Dmytro Bezus (10-0, 5 KOs) in the main event at London’s York Hall on February 17, live on BT Sport. Adeleye fought only twice last year due to injury, but managed to add two stoppages to his KO-count against Chris Healey and Elvis Garcia.

In the co-feature, IBF European lightweight beltholder Mark Chamberlain (11-0, 7 KOs) will go up against Vairo Lenti (10-4-1, 1 KO), the former champion of Italy.

“This is a great opportunity for Mark Chamberlain and David Adeleye to enjoy top billing at York Hall,” said promoter Frank Warren.

“I expect both of them to really push on this year and reinforce their status as two of the leading prospects in the country and this will be an important night for them after missing out on fights last year due to injury. I believe it is a realistic aim for both Mark and David to be hunting down British titles in the near future and I am confident they would be successful in this.”