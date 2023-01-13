Top Rank has confirmed that former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) in the 12-round junior welterweight main event on March 25, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The co-feature will be a world title unification clash, as WBA female minimumweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs) collides with WBC world champion Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs). Ramirez-Commey and Estrada-Rupprecht will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The undercard, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+, is scheduled to include unbeaten lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (16-0, 13 KOs), 2016 Olympian lightweight Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs), 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs), lightweight Charlie Sheehy (5-0, 4 KOs), middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (8-0, 2 KOs), and flyweight Jessie James Guerrero (3-0-1, 3 KOs). Opponents are all TBA.