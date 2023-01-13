Top Rank has confirmed that former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) in the 12-round junior welterweight main event on March 25, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The co-feature will be a world title unification clash, as WBA female minimumweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs) collides with WBC world champion Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs). Ramirez-Commey and Estrada-Rupprecht will be broadcast live on ESPN.
The undercard, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+, is scheduled to include unbeaten lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (16-0, 13 KOs), 2016 Olympian lightweight Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs), 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs), lightweight Charlie Sheehy (5-0, 4 KOs), middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (8-0, 2 KOs), and flyweight Jessie James Guerrero (3-0-1, 3 KOs). Opponents are all TBA.
Good to see Ramirez back, however I was hoping for a different opponent! Seems like Commey keeps getting recycled over and over. He’s not even a player @35 anymore, let alone @40. Looking forward to seeing Estrada! She along with Serrano, Mayer, Taylor and Shields are worth watching!
I wouldnt say he’s recycled but more an obvious gatekeeper. and will keep getting these opportunities being a one-dimensional hard puncher that has a name.
I hope Commey been managing his money well and dont need to take these chances as he gets older (35).
But Ramirez been inactive and might get clipped in this one.
Who else gets recycled btw? Im not even sure what that means.
Recycled as in converting ‘waste’ into a reusable material!
Pretty good main and co-main events on this card and hopefully some of the others are matched tough (it wouldn’t happen here, but hopefully Muratalla and Balderas can fight each other pretty soon).