Weights from Verona, NY By Boxing Bob Newman Efe Ajagba 235.25 vs Stephan Shaw 239.5



Guido Vianello 239 vs Jonathan Rice 274.25



Adam Lopez 129 vs Abraham Nova 129

Floyd Diaz 122 vs Edwin Rodriguez 121.5

Brian Norman, Jr 149 vs Rodrigo Damian Coria 148.25

Haven Brady, Jr 133 vs Ruben Cervera 130.25

Dante Benjamin 174 vs Emmanuael Austin 175

Bruce Carrington 128 vs Juan Antonio Lopez 127.5

Bryce Mills 143 vs Margarito Hernandez 144.25

Rohan Polanco vs Julian Smith Saturday 14, January 2023

Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, New York, USA

Commission: Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission

Promoter: Bob Arum (Top Rank)

Matchmaker: Brad Goodman Ramirez-Commey confirmed + undercard Like this: Like Loading...

