By Boxing Bob Newman
Efe Ajagba 235.25 vs Stephan Shaw 239.5
Guido Vianello 239 vs Jonathan Rice 274.25
Adam Lopez 129 vs Abraham Nova 129
Floyd Diaz 122 vs Edwin Rodriguez 121.5
Brian Norman, Jr 149 vs Rodrigo Damian Coria 148.25
Haven Brady, Jr 133 vs Ruben Cervera 130.25
Dante Benjamin 174 vs Emmanuael Austin 175
Bruce Carrington 128 vs Juan Antonio Lopez 127.5
Bryce Mills 143 vs Margarito Hernandez 144.25
Rohan Polanco vs Julian Smith
Saturday 14, January 2023
Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, New York, USA
Commission: Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission
Promoter: Bob Arum (Top Rank)
Matchmaker: Brad Goodman
I think Rice could really be a solid contender if he got his weight down to the 240’s – 250’s, but he is down 9.5lbs from the second Coffee fight and I think he wins this one and I got Shaw by decision.
Shaw vs Ajagba will be a decent fight. Anything could happen in this matchup. Tough call. I will give Ajagba the edge on points using his long jab.