Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado “El Malvado” Fernando Vargas, sons of former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, have signed promotional contracts with MarvNation Promotions. The two were on hand at the Derby Room in Pomona, Calif. Thursday to announce their signing to the media. The two rising prospects will return to the ring on Feb. 11 as part of MarvNation’s “BoxFest” series at the aforementioned venue. More details regarding the card will be announced soon.

“El Feroz’” other fighting son, Emiliano “El General” Vargas, inked a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank last year.