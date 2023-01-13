The IBF has ordered a flyweight eliminator between former world champions and fellow countrymen Felix Alvarado (38-3, 33 KOs) and Cristofer Rosales (35-6, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua. The winner will be the #1 mandatory challenger to current unbeaten world champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs). Rosales ranked #3 and Alvarez #4 are the highest-ranked available contenders. Negotiations should be concluded by January 27 per the IBF.

The matchup has an interesting twist because of the history. Both fighters were longtime management stablemates under William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing). Alvarado remains happily with Ramirez where Rosales has since departed. Both won world titles under Ramirez’ guidance. Ramirez feels that this matchup is huge for Nicaraguan boxing fans.

“This is a great matchup. It was my great honor for me to have represented each one of them to world titles but it’s an even a better matchup for the Nicaraguan people. This is a fight that will have the whole country jumping. I’m sure they will look at it like “el clásico” (The classic) in soccer Real Madrid versus Barcelona,” said Ramirez.