Heavyweights Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) and Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their ESPN clash on Saturday at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.

Efe Ajagba: “I have the name ‘The Silent Roller’ because I don’t talk much…I’ve made adjustments for Saturday night. We’ll see how it goes. I’m ready for him.”

Stephan Shaw: “I’m a third-generation fighter. I’m looking to become a world champion. Saturday night, I’m going to make my mark.”

The 10-round co-feature sees 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) stepping up against noted spoiler Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs).

Guido Vianello: “Jonnie has a lot of experience, more than me. But I’m ready. I’ve been training very hard. I’ve been training very hard for four years since I moved to the USA. I train all the time to fight in a war, so I’m ready for this.”

Jonnie Rice: “This means the world to me right now. It’s another chance to beat another undefeated fighter. And that’s what’s on my mind. I’m going to go in there and beat him.”